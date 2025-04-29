DUP leader: Kneecap’s ‘balaclava has slipped’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

DUP leader Gavin Robinson has said Belfast band Kneecap’s “balaclava has slipped” and alleged there is “not coherency on the application of laws that should be preventing the glorification of terrorism in Northern Ireland”.

Since criticising Israel at the Coachella music festival in the US earlier this month, the rap trio have come under renewed criticism, including for a resurfaced clip from 2023 where a member of the group allegedly told the crowd at a gig to “kill your local MP”.

They have since apologised to the families of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death in 2021, and Labour MP Jo Cox, who was stabbed and shot in 2016, saying “we never intended to cause you hurt”.

During an urgent question on Kneecap in the House of Commons, Mr Robinson referred to plaques commemorating Ian Gow, Airey Neave, Robert Bradford and Sir Anthony Berry, all of whom were murdered by the IRA, which the DUP MP described as the “Irish republican antecedents to Kneecap”.

He said: “Whilst we have heard over the last 24 hours crocodile tears, confected apologies, whataboutery, nothing can be said that will mask the naked hatred that exists within those individuals for whom their balaclava has slipped.”

Mr Robinson added: “For far too long an eye has been turned against the glorification of terrorism in Northern Ireland.

“Confined to Northern Ireland apparently it seems to be quite acceptable and yet it keeps the wounds of our past open.

“It frustrates reconciliation.

“To my mind, there is not coherency on the application of laws that should be preventing the glorification of terrorism in Northern Ireland.”

Home Office minister Dan Jarvis offered to meet with the DUP leader, adding: “He’s absolutely right to draw reference to all of the plaques in this chamber, and we think about all of those who have lost their lives serving our country.”

The Metropolitan Police are assessing the 2023 footage, along with a video clip from another concert in November 2024 in which a member of the band appeared to shout “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” – groups which are banned as terrorist organisations in the UK.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson went on to describe Kneecap as the “musical wing of Sinn Fein”.

The East Antrim MP claimed the band “through their music have glorified that kind of terrorism, just as Sinn Fein on a regular basis” does.

Mr Wilson continued: “To that extent, they could be called the musical wing of Sinn Fein.”

Responding to the MP’s call for the police to “investigate this quickly” and for the minister to “seek to do his best to deny them any further platform”, Mr Jarvis replied that an investigation was “under way”.

The minister added: “Incitement of violence is completely unacceptable, there’s never an excuse for it, and he’s absolutely right to raise the case of those former members of this House who have lost their lives serving their constituents and serving our country.

“And I again give a commitment of the determination that the Government and myself have in terms of seeking to ensure that all of us in this place and all who serve in public life are able to do so in a safe and secure fashion.”

In a statement posted on Instagram, the group comprising Liam Og O Hannaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh said they “reject any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual”.

“Kneecap’s message has always been – and remains – one of love, inclusion, and hope. This is why our music resonates across generations, countries, classes and cultures and has brought hundreds of thousands of people to our gigs. No smear campaign will change that,” they added.

They said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah.