Muir ‘fast losing patience’ with Infrastructure Department over water pollution

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland’s Agriculture and Environment Minister has said he is “fast losing patience” with the Department for Infrastructure over water pollution.

Andrew Muir also expressed his concern that Belfast Lough could potentially become “the next Lough Neagh” in terms of pollution.

The minister was speaking at the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee during a special meeting on the environmental situation at Lough Neagh.

The lough, which is the UK’s largest freshwater lake by surface area, was this year blighted by noxious blooms of blue-green algae for the third summer in a row.

It saw the eel-fishing season cut short this summer, as well as advice against bathing at several north coast beaches because of the blue-green algae having been detected moving along Lower Bann River to the area.

Mr Muir told MPs the cause is down to an excess of nutrients from a number of sources, including waste water, septic tanks and agriculture, exasperated by climate change and the invasive species Zebra Mussels.

He said that implementation of the Lough Neagh Recovery Plan is progressing well, with 14 of the 37 actions delivered, with 22 underway, while one remains dependant on another action that is being taken forward.

DUP MP Gavin Robinson highlighted the assessment that one of the “culprits” is NI Water, and noted the body is not responsible to Mr Muir’s department, but to the Department for Infrastructure, and questioned whether Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has “questions to answer”.

Mr Muir responded saying he is “losing patience with Infrastructure”.

He told MPs: “The issue of sewage pollution is an issue of great concern for me, not just in relation to Loch Neagh, but also in other water bodies, such as, for example, Belfast Lough – Belfast Lough is fast becoming the potential to become the next Lough Neagh in Northern Ireland.

“We also have other water bodies, such as, for example, in relation to Lough Erne, and sewage pollution is playing a role in regards to those and that is a concern for me.

“My role sits in terms of regulation and enforcement around pollution, and I’ve been clear that I don’t think it’s acceptable that we have a separate regulatory regime for Northern Ireland Water. I don’t think that’s fair.

“I’m fast losing patience with the Department for Infrastructure in regards to this issue of sewage pollution. We need to be brave, and if people bring forward to me proposals to turn the situation around, I’m not going to be found wanting in regards to that.

“But it’s important everyone plays their role, and yes, I think it would be useful if the Minister for Infrastructure would come in front of your committee and engage with you with regards to these issues.

“I’ll come forward and I’ll take responsibility for the stuff that sits on my shoulders but others need to do the same as well. I think it’s important we do that.”

Mr Muir said he has been “very clear that we need to have stronger legislation and enforcement around sewage pollution”, adding that the situation at the moment is “not tenable”.

“I’ll be bringing a paper to Executive colleagues in the time ahead in relation to this,” he said.

Meanwhile in terms of the Nutrient Action Programme, Mr Muir said he has set up a group to look at consultation responses and any alternative proposals, and he is expecting a report before Christmas.

Mr Muir also emphasised the importance of listening to scientists, telling MPs that the situation had been warned of.

“It’s really important we listen to scientists, and my concern in recent times has been the deliberate debasing of science and evidence in terms of peer-reviewed academic research around the situations we are facing,” he said.

“It’s important to respect science and evidence, and to take action in response to it.”

In an earlier session with Lough users, Kathleen McBride of the Lough Neagh Fishermen’s Co-operative Society said over the last three years, their members have seen a “deterioration in the quantities of fish being fished”.

“You’ll also be aware of the quality of the eel now being captured,” she told MPs.

“From a commercial perspective, we are the industry that has suffered most at the heart of this, and we feel that the lough itself has to be brought back to some sort of balance going forward because we went from a reasonable income for fishermen last year to having absolutely nothing because of the situation with the eels.

“If that was to happen in any other industry, that would be an outcry, and an appeal today that that is an outcry to go from income to absolutely zero over the last 12 months.”

Meanwhile, Gerry Darby, manager of the Lough Neagh Partnership, said there has also been significant habitat loss around the shores of the lough, with 12% of species in the lough at extinction, and just four breeding pairs of curlew left on the shores.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Robinson called for Ms Kimmins to “step up to the challenge on Lough Neagh” and appear before the committee over water pollution.

“There has been a near singular focus on the impact of agriculture on Lough Neagh, to the exclusion of other factors,” he said.

“Amongst the other significant factors is the outlet of sewage into Lough Neagh and that is recognised within the Lough Neagh Action Plan.

“The Infrastructure Minister should come before the NI Affairs Committee and engage on this issue.”