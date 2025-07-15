British crime drama Adolescence receives 13 Emmy nominations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British crime drama Adolescence has received 13 Emmy nominations, including for its young star, 15-year-old Owen Cooper, for best supporting actor in a limited series.

Its lead, fellow Briton Stephen Graham, was nominated for outstanding actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, while the Netflix hit is also in the running for outstanding limited series.

Other British nominees included Sir Gary Oldman as outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role in thriller Slow Horses.

Slow Horses also received a nod for outstanding drama series.

The latest series of Black Mirror was nominated for outstanding limited series, with American actress Rashida Jones in the running for outstanding actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for her role in it.

Irish actress Sharon Horgan was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Bad Sisters, while Irish actor Colin Farrell received a nomination for The Penguin.

The hard-hitting Adolescence examines the issues surrounding incel culture, online misogyny and bullying using social media.

The four-part series prompted a national conversation about online safety when it premiered on Netflix in March.

This Is England star Graham plays Eddie Miller – the father of 13-year-old Jamie, played by newcomer Cooper – who sees armed police burst into his home to arrest his son.

Cooper is reportedly the youngest actor to have been nominated for the award.

The nominations for the 77th Emmy awards were revealed on Tuesday.

Scottish actor Alan Cumming was nominated for outstanding host on a reality or reality competition programme for his presenting work on the US version of The Traitors, which has also been nominated as the best reality competition show.

US thriller Severance received the most nominations, with 27, while The Studio led comedy nominees with 23.

The awards ceremony will be held in September.