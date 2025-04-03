Gary Lineker says he ‘always wanted to go into media’ as he reveals new podcast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gary Lineker has said he “always wanted to go into media” as he revealed his podcast company’s latest show.

The broadcaster and former footballer said he “hated training” and never foresaw a career in coaching.

Speaking at Advertising Week Europe 2025 in central London on Thursday, he said: “I always wanted to go into the media, because I didn’t ever fancy coaching.

“I hate training, let alone watching other people train.

“I didn’t want to do that, so I kind of planned fairly early to go into media.”

He said he was inspired by Sue Barker and David Gower.

Lineker, who is stepping down from hosting Match Of The Day (MOTD) at the end of the season, co-founded Goalhanger Podcasts in 2014 with former ITV controller Tony Pastor and former BBC executive Jack Davenport.

It produces The Rest Is History, a historical podcast presented by Dominic Sandbrook and Tom Holland, and The Rest Is Politics with former Downing Street director of communications Alastair Campbell and ex-Tory MP Rory Stewart.

Asked why he decided to launch Goalhanger, Lineker said: “It wasn’t a deliberate plan at the start, but we thought we’d try doing it.”

The father-of-four hosts his own show, The Rest Is Football, with fellow MOTD pundits Alan Shearer and Micah Richards.

Lineker said the football podcast was “the one I was most worried about when we launched it, eventually got around to it”.

He said it took him “a long time” to get Shearer and Richards on board.

“I wanted to get it absolutely right,” he said.

“It was a lot of nights drinking in our room, the only place we were allowed to drink in Qatar during the World Cup (2022)…and (I) managed to persuade them.”

He talked about the success of the podcasts, and said: “The numbers are huge. Last month I think we reached, for the first time, 50 million downloads in a month.

“It’s madness really, we keep pinching ourselves, but it’s fun.”

Asked what was next for Goalhanger, Lineker said: “We’ve got a women’s football one coming out very shortly called Daly Brightness with Rachel Daly and Millie Bright.”