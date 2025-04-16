‘We’re thinking of you’ – celebrities wish Churchtown marathon runners good luck

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gary Lineker and Gabby Logan have sent good luck messages to runners from Churchtown Primary School, who are taking on the London Marathon in memory of the Southport stabbing victims.

The group of runners includes Sergio Aguiar, whose daughter Alice, nine, was killed in an attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 last year, and attended Churchtown Primary School.

Headteacher Jinnie Payne will also be running. The team has already raised £250,000 to help build a commemorative playground at the school.

Broadcaster and former footballer Gary Lineker offered his support to the group in a video message, saying: “Hi Sergio, everyone at Match Of The Day just wanted to wish yourself, Jinnie and all those running for the Churchtown playground every success in the London Marathon.

“We have no words for your courage and determination to create a lasting legacy, I’m sure Alice would be incredibly proud of her dad.

“I’d like to say we’d be with you every step of the way, but we’re not as quick as we used to be.”

Football pundit Alan Shearer said: “Good luck Sergio, we’re all thinking of you.”

Television presenter Gabby Logan also sent a good luck video message.

She said: “Wishing the very best of luck to Sergio Aguiar, who’s running the London Marathon in memory of his beautiful daughter Alice, good luck to everyone who is running for the Churchtown playground, let’s make this happen.”