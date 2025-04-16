Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘We’re thinking of you’ – celebrities wish Churchtown marathon runners good luck

Gary Lineker and Gabby Logan offered their support to the runners ahead of the London Marathon.

Danielle Desouza
Wednesday 16 April 2025 07:38 EDT
Gary Lineker wished the runners good luck (Ben Whitley/PA)
Gary Lineker wished the runners good luck (Ben Whitley/PA) (PA Wire)

Gary Lineker and Gabby Logan have sent good luck messages to runners from Churchtown  Primary School, who are taking on the London Marathon in memory of the Southport stabbing victims.

The group of runners includes Sergio Aguiar, whose daughter Alice, nine, was killed in an attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 last year, and attended Churchtown Primary School.

Headteacher Jinnie Payne will also be running. The team has already raised £250,000 to help build a commemorative playground at the school.

Broadcaster and former footballer Gary Lineker offered his support to the group in a video message, saying: “Hi Sergio, everyone at Match Of The Day just wanted to wish yourself, Jinnie and all those running for the Churchtown playground every success in the London Marathon.

“We have no words for your courage and determination to create a lasting legacy, I’m sure Alice would be incredibly proud of her dad.

“I’d like to say we’d be with you every step of the way, but we’re not as quick as we used to be.”

Football pundit Alan Shearer said: “Good luck Sergio, we’re all thinking of you.”

Television presenter Gabby Logan also sent a good luck video message.

She said: “Wishing the very best of luck to Sergio Aguiar, who’s running the London Marathon in memory of his beautiful daughter Alice, good luck to everyone who is running for the Churchtown playground, let’s make this happen.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in