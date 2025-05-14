BBC boss says ‘follow the rules’ after latest Lineker row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The director general of the BBC Tim Davie has said people need to follow the broadcaster’s social media rules when asked about the row involving football pundit Gary Lineker.

Lineker came under criticism on Tuesday after he shared, then deleted, a post on his Instagram account from the group, Palestine Lobby, illustrated with a picture of a rat, titled: “Zionism explained in two minutes.”

Rats, linked to disease and dirt, has been used to represent Jews in antisemitic propaganda throughout history, including by the Nazis in 1930s Germany.

Lineker’s agent told the BBC the presenter immediately deleted the post when he learned about the image’s symbolism, which he had previously not appreciated.

Mr Davie, after giving a wide-ranging speech, speaking of trust, disinformation and impartiality, was asked if Lineker had broken the BBC’s rules.

Mr Davie, speaking at The Lowry arts centre in Salford, said: “The BBC’s reputation is held by everyone and when someone makes a mistake, it costs us.

“And I think we absolutely need people to be the exemplars of BBC values and follow our social media policies, simple as that.”

Charity, the Campaign Against Antisemitism has called for Lineker to be sacked.

A spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism said: “Gary Lineker really has the worst luck when it comes to campaigning for his causes without aligning himself with extremists and antisemites.

“Not only does this video deliberately misrepresent Zionism — the belief that Jews have the same right to self-determination as everyone else — but it adds a rat emoji in doing so.

“Perhaps Mr Lineker is not as naive or accident prone as he might like us to believe.

“As the BBC’s highest-paid presenter and owner of a major media enterprise, maybe he knows exactly what he’s doing.

“We will be submitting a complaint to the BBC over this latest post. Having looked the other way until now, at this point, it is clear that Mr Lineker’s continued association with the BBC is untenable. He must go.”

Lineker was temporarily suspended from the BBC in March 2023 after an impartiality row over comments he made criticising the then-government’s new asylum policy.

And he was among 500 other high-profile figures who signed an open letter in February urging the BBC, to re-broadcast a documentary, Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone, to BBC iPlayer.

The documentary was pulled from the BBC’S streaming service in February after it emerged its 13-year-old narrator was the son of a Hamas official.

The corporation has apologised and admitted “serious flaws” in the making of the film and the matter is still subject to an internal investigation.

Last November Lineker announced he would be stepping down from presenting Match Of The Day, but will still host World Cup and FA Cup coverage.

Lineker is the co-founder of Goalhanger Podcasts, makers of the popular The Rest is History series and its spin-offs about Politics, Football, Entertainment and Money.

Lineker’s agent has been contacted by PA Media for comment.