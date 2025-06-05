Snow Patrol frontman to perform home city gig with a difference

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody will perform one of his first major gigs as an author, in his home town this summer.

The event discussing his new book, The Forest Is The Path, is expected to be one of the star attractions of this summer’s Open House Festival in Bangor, Co Down.

The annual festival includes almost 100 events throughout August, and is expected to attract about 50,000 people to the city, with Bangor Castle Walled Garden and the Court House on the seafront as the focal venues.

Lightbody will be talking to Irish author and broadcaster Sinead Gleeson about his book The Forest Is The Path, which was published in March, in what has been billed as a “very different and incredibly personal hometown appearance”, on August 26-27.

Among the other stars to appear at the Walled Garden are singers Lisa O’Neill and Mary Coughlan, folk duo Ye Vagabonds, and comedians Paddy Raff, Chris Kent and Neil Delamere.

Events at the Court House include The Ocelots, twin brothers from Wexford now based in Germany, and a special festival performance by Northern Ireland Opera.

Among the other author events scheduled, former Labour cabinet member Alan Johnson will talk about his new book, Harold Wilson, Chris Whitaker will be discussing his international best-selling novel All The Colours Of The Dark, and American writer Karen Hao will be talking about her new book Empire Of AI.

Open House director Kieran Gilmore said the festival puts a spotlight on Bangor’s creative talent.

“This year’s festival has some of our finest local artists performing in iconic venues throughout the city,” he said.

“From an interview with Gary Lightbody about his new book, to a conversation between Declan Lawn, Bafta-winning writer of Blue Lights, and local author Colin Bateman, to an intimate launch of a new EP by King Cedar, we’re bringing around 100 events across a whole range of art forms.”

The Open House summer season gets under way on Friday July 4, with the annual Pickie to Pier swimming race, although the Seaside Revival Vintage Festival will not take place this year because of development work on the sea front.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday June 6 at www.openhousefestival.com.