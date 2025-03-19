‘Toxic’ influencers trick men into thinking women are against them – Southgate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Gareth Southgate has said “manipulative and toxic influencers” trick young men into thinking women are against them, days after a court heard a killer “turned to” Andrew Tate the day before murdering three people.

The former England manager said many young men end up “searching for direction” and fill the void with a “new kind of role model who do not have their best interest at heart”.

Crossbow and knife killer Kyle Clifford murdered his ex-partner Louise Hunt, her sister Hannah Hunt and their mother Carol Hunt in an act said to have been fuelled by the “violent misogyny promoted” by controversial influencer Tate.

Sir Gareth followed in the footsteps of famous authors, actors, entrepreneurs and members of the royal family in delivering the 46th Richard Dimbleby Lecture at the University of London, where he said some influencers “willingly trick young men into believing that success is measured by money or dominance”.

He said: “As real-world communities and mentorship declines, young men end up withdrawing, reluctant to talk or express their emotions.

“They spend more time online searching for direction and are falling into unhealthy alternatives like gaming, gambling and pornography.

“And this void is filled by a new kind of role model who do not have their best interest at heart.

“These are callous, manipulative and toxic influencers, whose sole drive is for their own gain.

“They willingly trick young men into believing that success is measured by money or dominance, never showing emotion, and that the world … including women … is against them.

“They are as far away as you could possibly get from the role models our young men need in their lives.”

Previously, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the Home Secretary was “committed to cracking down on people pushing harmful and hateful beliefs, including extreme misogyny”.

In Romania, the Tate brothers are facing allegations of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.

A separate case against them, in which they are accused of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, has been sent back to prosecutors.

In the UK, Bedfordshire Police secured a European arrest warrant for separate allegations of rape and human trafficking.

Those allegations, which the two brothers “unequivocally deny”, date back to 2012-2015.

Earlier in March, Florida attorney general James Uthmeier said on social media he had ordered a criminal inquiry into the Tate brothers after the two flew to the US state from Romania when their travel ban was lifted.