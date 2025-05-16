Garda killed at checkpoint left no stone unturned in duty of care, funeral told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Garda member killed at a speed checkpoint in Co Dublin left no stone unturned in his duty of care to others, his funeral has heard.

Garda Kevin Flatley, who died on Sunday when he was struck by a motorcycle, was one of the most helpful men you could ever meet, mourners were told.

The President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Tanaiste Simon Harris, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan and several other Irish government ministers were among those who attended requiem mass for the 49-year-old married father-of-two at St Peter and Paul’s Church in Balbriggin, Co Dublin on Friday afternoon.

Garda Flatley, originally from Newcastle, Co Dublin, had served in the Irish police force for 26 years and had been with the Roads Policing Unit since 2018.

He died after being hit by a motorcycle as he was recording vehicle speeds on the R132 at Lanestown in north Co Dublin on Sunday afternoon.

A motorcyclist, aged in his 30s, was seriously injured in the incident.

Garda motorcycle colleagues from the Dublin Metropolitan Region’s Roads Policing Unit were among those who formed a long guard of honour outside the church as the hearse arrived ahead of Friday’s mass.

Two members of the Garda led the cortege, one carrying the Irish national flag and the other the flag of An Garda Siochana.

The bells of the church rang as the coffin arrived.

A large number of uniformed gardai walked to the church with fellow mourners, including Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Inside the church, as the service began, members of the Garda’s Ceremonial Unit placed the Irish flag on Garda Flatley’s coffin, along with his cap and gloves.

Several personal items were then placed at the altar to represent his life.

They included a fiddle, jerseys from his Gaelic Games club in Balbriggan, O’Dwyer’s GAA, his GAA hurl, a chocolate bar and a family bible that he used to read to his two children, Aoife and Erin.

Addressing mourners, priest Fr Dan Joe O’Mahony extended his condolences to Garda Flatley’s widow Una and his two daughters.

“I’ve seen so many in tears the last few days,” he said.

“It’s something when you see a guard crying – that does something to you.”

He added: “Kevin’s life – one of the most helpful gentlemen you could meet, a coach at O’Dwyer’s here in Balbriggan, a family man, a great guard, and I’m saying that without condition today, who left no stone unturned in his duty of care.”

Speaking generally about road safety in Ireland, the cleric urged motorists to show “courtesy”.

“Good friends, we as human beings today are asked, each one of us are asked, to share the roads,” he said.

“I don’t own the roads. You don’t. We share them together. We travel together and we have to show prudence and courtesy. Courtesy pays, good friends, I think all the time. It’s vitally important, courtesy.”

Members of the Irish Defence Forces, the Police Service of Northern Ireland and US custom officers based in Ireland all attended the funeral.

Outside the packed-to-capacity church, a large crowd of mourners watched the service on big screens in a car park.

A eulogy was delivered by Garda Flatley’s close colleague in Blanchardstown Garda Station, Rosanna Caul.

Garda Caul described her friend as a great “family man”.

“On Sunday the 11th of May 2025, the lives of Una, Erin and Aoife were changed forever. They never imagined when Kevin went to work that he would not return home,” she said.

Ms Caul spoke of Garda Flatley’s “infectious smile and laughter” as she outlined his career progression in An Garda Siochana.

“We always knew that Kevin wanted to be part of the Roads Policing Unit,” she said.

“He was delighted to move there in 2018. Kevin always wanted to do the motorcycle course, and he was so happy when he achieved that goal. He loved working alongside his colleagues in the Roads Policing Unit and the family know how heartbroken his colleagues are.

“From the start of his career until now, Kevin’s focus was always on helping people. Kevin had unconditional, positive regard for everyone he worked with and every member of the public he encountered.”

Garda Caul said her colleague was always the “first to put his hand up to volunteer” in his local community, as she referenced his passion for coaching at O’Dwyer’s GAA club.

“Kevin’s drive with O’Dwyer’s was for his daughters. Kevin was never happier than when he was supporting his girls playing and enjoying the game with their friends. Kevin was never all about winning. He was about participation, teamwork and being part of the community. Kevin is safe in the knowledge that the club and the game will remain a part of his girls’ lives.”

She added: “Kevin was adored by everyone in his family, and the loss they are experiencing is heartbreaking. The family are so grateful to those who came to Kevin’s aid on Sunday, and to everyone who has taken care of Kevin since this time.

“The support that Kevin’s family have experienced since Sunday has been phenomenal.”

Garda Caul said the Flatley family would never forget the “unwavering” care, support and help offered by the Garda since Sunday’s fatal collision.

“Kevin’s family and friends are truly grateful for the privilege of having shared a life with him,” she concluded.

“Kevin’s memory will never be forgotten. He is forever in his children’s, family’s and friends’ hearts, and Kevin will always be cherished by everyone who knew him.”

At the close of the service, members of the Garda Ceremonial Unit removed the Irish tricolour from the coffin, folded it and presented it, along with his gloves and cap, to the family.

Fellow coaches from O’Dwyer’s GAA then placed a club flag on the coffin before it was carried out of the church.

After the mass, Garda Flatley was taken onward to Newcastle Cemetery in Co Dublin for burial.