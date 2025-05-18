Man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Co Kerry farmer Mike Gaine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Co Kerry farmer Michael Gaine.

The 56-year-old was reported missing from his home near Kenmare on March 21.

Following extensive searches over the last eight weeks, Irish police confirmed on Saturday that human remains had been discovered.

On Sunday afternoon, Irish police said a man, who is aged in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

“The male is being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in Kerry Division,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“An Garda Siochana continue to carry out searches and technical examinations at lands at Carrig East, Kenmare, Co Kerry.

“The family of Michael Gaine have been informed of this arrest and An Garda Siochana continues to support Michael’s family through a family liaison officer.”

State Pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis and forensic anthropologist Laureen Buckley, assisted by the Garda Technical Bureau, carried out preliminary examinations in the area that gardai described as a crime scene on Saturday.

Work continued at the site on Sunday in a bid to recover further human remains.

A Garda spokesperson said DNA analysis will be required to carry out formal identification of the recovered human remains.

There have been extensive inquiries by gardai investigating Mr Gaine’s disappearance over the last eight weeks, as well as a public plea for information issued by his wife, Janice Gaine and sister, Noreen O’Regan.

On April 29, the investigation was reclassified as a homicide.

The Garda spokesperson said officers are continuing to appeal for public assistance in this investigation.

“The Garda investigation team can be contacted at Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or speak with any member of An Garda Siochana,” they said.

On Sunday, Independent TD for Kerry, Michael Healy-Rae, said the local community in Kenmare wants answers.

“All we want is answers,” he told RTE’s This Week programme.

“We want to know, and the family want to know. Mike was a very respectable, hardworking, genuine man, a great community person and a person that everybody liked.

“To think that somebody would have this type of event happen to them … we’re all horrified. We’re upset. It is not something that we’re used to in any part of Ireland. But in this locality, we never had a situation like this before.”

He added: “This is a horrific time for the family, for the whole community, the extended friends, relatives and relations. But at the end of the day, at least now the team can work on the evidence that they have found. And we hope and earnestly pray that more answers can be found to all questions that the family and all of us have.”