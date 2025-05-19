Man arrested for farmer Michael Gaine’s murder released without charge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Michael “Mike” Gaine has been released without charge.

Mr Gaine, a 56-year-old sheep farmer with land near Kenmare in Co Kerry, was reported missing more than eight weeks ago.

On Saturday, partial remains were found at Mr Gaine’s farm in Carrig East, and a crime scene was declared as gardai searched for further remains.

On Sunday, a man aged in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of Mr Gaine’s murder.

He was held for 24 hours for questioning before being released.

He was driven away from Killarney Garda Station in an unmarked garda car shortly before 11pm on Monday.

Gardai said the Gaine family have been kept up to date with developments and said the family have asked for privacy.

The search and examination of Mr Gaine’s farmland is set to continue, gardai said, aided by the emergency services and Irish troops.

Several personnel were seen digging near a barn on Monday afternoon while Irish soldiers searched a field further away by hand.

Kerry Drain Services machinery was also seen at the scene on Monday.

Over the past eight weeks, several appeals have been issued and extensive searches involving Irish soldiers, the Garda water unit and road checkpoints have been held to try to find the missing man.

Around 2,200 hours of CCTV and dashcam footage and 130 witness statements were taken by the end of April.

Mr Gaine’s wife Janice and sister Noreen O’Regan issued a plea at that time, a day after gardai upgraded the investigation from ‘missing person’ to homicide.

An appeal for the public to help with their investigation has been renewed by gardai this week.

Those with information have been asked to contact the confidential Garda line or any Garda station.