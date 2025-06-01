Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Motorcyclist injured in collision which killed garda dies in hospital

Jonathan McCambridge
Sunday 01 June 2025 07:04 EDT
The scene where the collision occurred last month (Garrett White/PA)
A motorcyclist injured in a collision in which a Garda member was killed, has died in hospital.

A Garda spokesperson said the man aged in his 30s died in Beaumont Hospital on Saturday evening.

The spokesperson added: “Garda family liaison officers are providing ongoing support and information to both families involved.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Garda Kevin Flatley died on May 11 when he was struck by the motorcycle while carrying out a speed checkpoint in Co Dublin.

His funeral last month was told he had left no stone unturned in his duty of care to others.

Garda Flatley, originally from Newcastle, Co Dublin, had served in the Irish police force for 26 years and with the roads policing unit since 2018.

