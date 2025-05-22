Fresh appeal over 1973 murder of 18-year-old whose body was found in quarry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information around the murder of an 18-year-old in Co Tyrone more than 50 years ago.

The body of Marian Beattie was found at the bottom of a quarry.

She had been attending a charity dance at Hadden’s Garage in Aughnacloy on Friday March 30 1973 to listen to her brother playing in the band.

The teenager was last seen leaving the dance with a young man just after 1am and walking in the direction of Hadden’s Quarry.

Her body was discovered at the bottom of the nearby quarry shortly after 6am the following morning.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch have issued a fresh appeal for information from the public surrounding the circumstances leading to her death.

A spokesperson said they would like to talk to anyone who remembered seeing Ms Beattie at the dance, and who she had been talking to.

“We believe Marian left the dance at Hadden’s Garage with a man, walking in the direction of the nearby car park at the top of Hadden’s Quarry about 400 yards away from the garage,” they said.

“We do not know what happened next but Marian’s body was found at the bottom of the quarry approximately 80-100ft below the car park.

“I appreciate this murder took place over 50 years ago but we would like to talk to anyone who was at the dance at Hadden’s Garage on the night of Friday, March 30 1973.

“Marian went there with a girlfriend to listen to her brother’s band.

“Did you see who she was dancing with or speaking with? Did you see her leave the dance with a man? Do you know who he was? Did you see her in the car park at the quarry any time after 1.15am on the Saturday morning?”

They have also appealed to anybody who might remember seeing anyone who was at the dance returning home distressed or with dirt on their clothes.

“Marian’s family deserve to know what happened to her that night,” they said.

“I am appealing to anyone who may be able to help us progress the investigation and bring some closure to the Beattie family to come forward and speak to detectives in Legacy Investigation Branch.

“Detectives can be contacted by calling 101.”