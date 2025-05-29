Demonstrators arrested over protests at new Gal Gadot film set
Police say protesters have disrupted filming at various locations in recent weeks
Five demonstrators have been arrested after they allegedly targeted the production of a new action film featuring Gal Gadot movie.
Scotland Yard said police were deployed to a filming location in Westminster on Wednesday to identify suspects wanted in connection with offences at earlier protests and to deal with any new offences.
The Metropolitan Police said protesters have disrupted filming at various locations across London in recent weeks. A force spokesperson added the film was targeted “solely because an actress involved in the production is Israeli”.
The 40-year-old, who has been vocal in her support of Israel, is believed to currently be filming the action thriller The Runner.
Five people were arrested for harassment and offences under Section 241 of the Trade Union and Labour Relations Act, which deals with wrongfully and unlawfully obstructing access to a workplace. They remain in custody.
Two of the arrests relate to incidents at previous protests, while three relate to offences that took place on Wednesday, the force said.
Superintendent Neil Holyoak said: “While we absolutely acknowledge the importance of peaceful protest, we have a duty to intervene where it crosses the line into serious disruption or criminality.
“We have been in discussions with the production company to understand the impact of the protests on their work and on any individuals involved.
“I hope today’s operation shows we will not tolerate the harassment of or unlawful interference with those trying to go about their legitimate professional work in London.”
