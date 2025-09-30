Riot police stop migrants from reaching beach in French town

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A large group of migrants, including some small children, were stopped from reaching a French beach by police with riot shields.

Just after 6am on Tuesday local time, a group of more than 50 people wearing coats and life vests were pictured in Gravelines, northern France.

At least 10 young children, most of whom were wearing large orange life jackets, were among the group.

French police, armed with guns and tear gas, used their vehicles to block in and shepherd the group as they tried to get to the beach.

A woman with a baby strapped to her back was pushed back into the crowd by one officer as she tried to break through the police line.

They appeared to be waiting for a dinghy to come up the canal which runs through Gravelines.

Cries and shouts of confusion were heard as the police forced them to take a new route.

The police later left the migrants, who waited for a while longer at the side of the canal hoping to be picked up.

A black dinghy carrying a different group of migrants trying to reach the UK was pictured off the coast of Dunkirk at around 10.30am local time.

It is thought three small boats set off from northern France towards Dover on Tuesday morning.

According to Home Office figures, 33,486 people had made the crossing in 2025 as of Sunday.

In 2024, small boat crossings made up 4% of overall immigration to the UK, but more than 80% of unauthorised arrivals.