French coastguard rescues 94 people from water after small boat breaks apart

The French coastguard has rescued 94 people after their small boat collapsed as they attempted to cross the Channel from Dunkirk.

The French maritime prefecture said it had dispatched a number of coastguard and naval boats on Thursday morning after receiving reports of multiple boats carrying migrants setting off.

At 9.20am, it was notified that one of the boats had broken apart four nautical miles off the French coast, with the 94 occupants being thrown into the water.

A number of vessels were involved in the rescue operation, including an aircraft dispatched from the UK and the French rescue boat The Minck.

Three of those rescued were suffering from hypothermia, according to the maritime prefecture.

It said in a statement: “On the morning of Thursday November 6, multiple departures of migrant boats were reported to the Gris-Nez Regional Operational Surveillance and Rescue Centre (Cross).

“At 9.20am, one of the boats, located approximately four nautical miles off Dunkirk, broke apart and all its occupants fell into the water.

“Cross Gris-Nez immediately broadcast a mayday relay message.

“The Minck quickly made contact with the vessel and was joined by a boat from the VB Abeille Normandie, the SNS 276 Notre-Dame des Flandres from the SNSM station in Gravelines (59), and the ESMP 04 of the Maritime Gendarmerie based in Dunkirk.

“The Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Center in Dover immediately offered the assistance of a British aircraft, which was integrated into the search and rescue operation deployed in the area by Cross.

“Simultaneously, Cross tasked the French Navy’s Dauphin helicopter based in Le Touquet with the search and rescue operation.

“The Minck, assisted by other resources on site, rescued all those in the water and brought them on board for medical care.

“Ninety-four people were rescued, including three suffering from hypothermia.

“The survivors were then disembarked in Dunkirk for care by state services on land.”

The crossings on Thursday came after a two-week period where no migrants boats have crossed the Channel, although the Home Office has not yet released figures for Wednesday November 5.

Up to November 4, 36,954 people have made the crossing so far this year – an 18% increase on this point in 2024 and 38% on 2023, but 7% less than 2022.