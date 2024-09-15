Several migrants killed while trying to cross England Channel

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Several migrants have died overnight off the coast of France while attempting to cross the Channel, according to French officials.

The deaths occurred in the commune of Ambleteuse, according to reports this morning.

French maritime authorities said on Saturday that 200 people were rescued in a 24-hour period over Friday and Saturday.

This is a breaking news story, more follows...