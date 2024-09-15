Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Several migrants killed while trying to cross England Channel

The migrants were reportedly declared dead after their boat carrying around 50 people ran aground off the coast near Ambleteuse

Jabed Ahmed
Sunday 15 September 2024 03:33
Comments
Several migrants have died overnight off the coast of France while attempting to cross the Channel, according to French officials.

The deaths occurred in the commune of Ambleteuse, according to reports this morning.

French maritime authorities said on Saturday that 200 people were rescued in a 24-hour period over Friday and Saturday.

This is a breaking news story, more follows...

