Seventy-five migrants deported to France and 51 allowed into UK under deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A total of 75 migrants who crossed the English Channel by small boat have been returned to France so far under the Government’s “one in, one out” deal, and 51 people have arrived in the UK under the scheme.

The Home Office confirmed a flight removed 20 people back to the continent on Thursday, and another 13 were returned last Wednesday.

Some 51 migrants have also arrived in the UK after being approved through the legal route following security checks.

The pilot scheme was agreed as a way to deter migrants from coming to the UK in small boats across the English Channel.

But it comes as an Iranian man re-entered the UK by small boat for a second time on October 18, a month after he was returned to France.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has insisted his approach to stopping small boats is on course, but Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has said the man’s return to the country shows the Government is “in total chaos”.

It is understood the man claims to be a victim of modern slavery, while the Home Office is working to deport him again.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “For many years, illegal migrants entered our country with no consequence.

“These returns send a warning to those considering entering this country illegally: if you come here by small boat, you can be sent back.

“We are scaling up these removals to France and will do whatever it takes to secure our borders.”

The “one in, one out” returns deal struck between Sir Keir and French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this year, which came into force in August, is aimed at creating a disincentive for the dangerous Channel crossing.

The treaty means people who arrive in the UK by small boat can be detained and returned to France, in exchange for an equivalent number of people who apply through a safe and legal route.

Some 36,954 people have made the journey to the UK so far this year, more than the 36,818 arrivals recorded in the whole of 2024.