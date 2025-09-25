Two more people deported under UK-France migrant returns deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two more people have been removed to France under the UK Government’s “one in, one out” deal, bringing the total to six so far.

An Afghan and a Somali were sent back to the continent on Thursday morning, it is understood.

Others deported last week were from Iran, Afghanistan, Eritrea and India.

The deal with France means people who arrive in the UK by small boat can be detained and returned across the Channel, in exchange for an equivalent number of people who applied and were approved through a safe and legal route.

The first people to arrive in the UK under the pilot scheme were a family of three, including a small child, on Wednesday.

Ministers agreed the pilot scheme with the French government in July as part of efforts to deter the record number of arrivals by small boat crossings.

More than 32,000 people have arrived in the UK after making the dangerous journey so far this year.

On Wednesday, the Home Office was refused permission to challenge a High Court ruling that granted an Eritrean man a temporary block on his deportation to France.

Last week, a judge granted the man 14 days to make representations to support his claim that he was a victim of modern slavery.

Elsewhere on Thursday, The Sun reported that an Afghan man who was granted asylum in the UK is being investigated after posting a series of videos returning to his home country for an “apparent” eight-week holiday last summer.

The newspaper reported that the refugee arrived in the country on a small boat in 2022.

Government rules state that those using a refugee travel card are usually allowed to travel to all countries, except the country they are from, or any country they sought asylum from.

A Home Office spokesman said: “Whilst we do not comment on individual cases, where there is evidence of someone holding protection status returning to their country of origin, it will trigger a review of their status.”