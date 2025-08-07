First migrants detained under ‘one in, one out’ deal as PM vows to secure border

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first small boat migrants have been detained under the UK’s new “one in, one out” deal with Emmanuel Macron and could be sent back to France within weeks.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the Government was prepared to defend itself against legal challenges if migrants seek to avoid being sent back across the English Channel.

The migrants detained were among those who risked the Channel crossing on Wednesday, the day the pilot scheme began operating.

Some 155 people were detected making the crossing on Wednesday in two boats, taking the total for the year to 25,591, 45% higher than at the same point last year and 70% above this stage in 2023.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “We have detained the first illegal migrants under our new deal before returning them to France. No gimmicks, just results.

“If you break the law to enter this country, you will face being sent back. When I say I will stop at nothing to secure our borders, I mean it.”

The pilot scheme was set up as part of a deal announced by the Prime Minister and French president Mr Macron during his state visit to the UK in July.

UK officials aim to make referrals for returns to France within three days of a migrant’s arrival by small boat while French authorities will respond within 14 days.

This is in exchange for an approved asylum seeker in France to be brought to the UK under a safe route.

No figures have been confirmed for how many migrants will be sent back, although reports from France have suggested it could be around 50 a week, a small fraction of the numbers making the crossing in small boats.

The Home Secretary said: “The pilot has now begun, so the first migrants who have arrived on the small boats are now in detention. We will then swiftly make the referrals to France and that process will now start to be able to return people to France.

“It’s the beginning of the pilot and it will build as well over time, but we’re also clear that France is a safe country, so we will robustly defend against any legal challenge that people try.

“We do expect for people to start being returned in a matter of weeks.”

The Home Office is expected to launch a campaign in the coming days to make migrants in northern France and elsewhere aware of the new treaty.

Ms Cooper added: “Criminal gangs have spent seven years embedding themselves along our border and it will take time to unravel them, but these detentions are an important step towards undermining their business model and unravelling the false promises they make.”

The Home Secretary has acknowledged the accord is not a “silver bullet” to stop small boat crossings, which are running at record levels so far in 2025.

But the Government hopes it will be a turning point as migrants will be sent back across the Channel for the first time.

The process for asylum seekers to come to the UK under the “one in, one out” pilot scheme has also been launched, with adults and families in France able to express an interest in coming to the UK through an online platform set up by the Home Office.

They will have to meet suitability criteria, a standard visa application process and security checks.

If accepted, they would be given three months in the UK to claim asylum or apply for a visa, and would be subject to the same rules for all asylum seekers not allowed to work, study or have access to benefits.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said just a “token handful” of migrants had been detained and suggested the pilot scheme would fail.

He said: “Keir Starmer’s promise last year to ‘smash the gangs’ has turned out to be nothing more than a gimmick that didn’t work, and this is just the same.

“They are detaining a token handful of arrivals and in return we accept unvetted migrants from France. The whole thing is riddled with loopholes, opt-outs and legal escape routes that will make removals near-impossible.”