A High Court judge’s decision to temporarily block the deportation of a migrant to France under the “one in, one out” scheme causes “real damage to the public interest”, the Home Office has argued.

An Eritrean man, who arrived to the UK on a small boat in mid-August, was due to be deported on a passenger flight to Paris last week but a High Court ruling delayed his removal. The man was allowed 14 days to submit further evidence in a modern slavery claim, which had been rejected by the Home Office.

Kate Grange KC, for the Home Office, told the Court of Appeal on Tuesday that there was “considerable urgency” to make the “one in, one out” scheme work. She said that the scheme, which sees small boat migrants returned to France in exchange for other asylum seekers, was needed to break the business model of people-smuggling gangs.

Ms Grange KC told the court: “Winter is coming. Over the next few weeks temperatures will drop and journeys [across the Channel] will become more hazardous”.

“We submit that the public interest in preventing and deterring these journeys could not be more serious or acute,” she added.

The SNS 276 Notre-Dame-des-Flandres rescue boat sailing near migrants waiting to board a smuggler's boat in an attempt to cross the English Channel off the beach of Gravelines, northern France on September 19, 2025. ( AFP via Getty Images )

In written arguments presented to court, the Home Office said that the High Court’s decision “affects immediate operational actions concerning removal from the UK”, adding that there “is a high risk” that other asylum seekers under the scheme will bring similar claims.

They highlighted that another asylum seeker had asked for a 30-day deferral of his removal.

At least two migrants have been removed under the UK-France treaty so far, with the home secretary hailing the flights as “an important first step to securing our borders”.

The Home Office argued that Mr Justice Sheldon’s decision last week “causes real damage to the public interest and undermines a central policy objective, viz deterrence of unsafe journeys and saving life”.

“Small boat crossings in the English Channel is a grave social and political concern at the present time,” they said.

There were 21,117 small boat arrivals in the first half of this year, between January and July 2025 - a 56 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The hearing continues.