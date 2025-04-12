‘A miracle’: Fox stuck in oil rescued after eyes spotted in ‘tar-like substance’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fox trapped in a pit of heating oil within a derelict building has been rescued by the RSPCA, after a member of the public spotted its eyes peering from the "tar-like substance".

The animal welfare charity reported that the fox was submerged, with only its ears, eyes, and nose visible above the oil.

The RSPCA worker who saved the animal said only its ears, eyes and nose were above the oil line and its body was completely stuck.

Images appear to show two eyes shining from the dark liquid and the outline of its ears.

RSPCA inspector Helen Smith, who rescued the fox, said: “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

open image in gallery The fox with its head just peering above the oil ( RSPCA/PA Wire )

Ms Smith attached a grasper around the juvenile male’s neck and pulled him from the pit in Leicester city centre on March 27.

Footage shows workers cleaning the animal with washing up liquid at the vets after it had been sedated.

Ms Smith said: “This poor fox was totally stuck in the thick, tar-like substance and couldn’t move.

“We have no idea how long he had been there.

“It’s a miracle he was spotted.

open image in gallery RSPCA staff work to clean the fox ( RSPCA/PA Wire )

“It was an observation pit which had been flooded with heating oil which had leaked from a vandalised storage tank and filled the underneath of the derelict building with oil.

“I’ve never seen anything like it.

“The fox was covered in oil from head to toe and it was so thick that it was a big job to clean it all off.

“The following day, the fox was still black but a little cleaner.”

open image in gallery The fox after it was cleaned ( RSPCA/PA Wire )

The animal was transferred to RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Cheshire for “further cleaning and rehabilitation” where it remains, she said.

It is young to have been through “such an ordeal already” but “the vets are optimistic that he will recover well and will be able to be released back into the wild”, the inspector added.

RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre manager Lee Stewart said “this is the worst oil case I have ever seen”.

“The poor fox had to be sedated to be washed by the team, so at each wash we had three staff washing and a vet and vet nurse on standby.

“The vet team will be monitoring over the weekend in the hope the fox can then be released next week.”