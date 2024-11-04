More than 1,000 employees join latest four-day working week trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A new six-month experiment involving 17 UK companies and more than 1,000 employees has launched this week to test whether a shorter working week can enhance productivity.

The initiative marks the second phase of the 4 Day Week Campaign, with the latest participants including the Hackney-based Crate brewery and the British Society for Immunology (BSI).

Under the plans, employees work four days per week but retain their full salaries.

This follows a successful trial in 2022, where 56 out of 61 participating businesses opted to adopt the reduced hours on a permanent basis.

Businesses said the trial resulted in an improved work-life balance, reduced stress, and no significant decline in performance.

As the new trial begins, the 4 Day Week Campaign will gather comprehensive data on employee morale, productivity levels, and burnout rates.

The findings will be submitted to the government next summer, with backing from researchers at Cambridge University, the Autonomy Institute, and Boston College in Massachusetts.

The previous Conservative government criticised the changes describing the four-day working week as “part-time work for full-time pay”.

But the Labour government has been more receptive to the concept.

Recently deputy prime minister Angela Rayner emphasised flexible working arrangements pose no threat to economic stability.

Joe Ryle, director of the 4 Day Week Campaign, said: “With 50 per cent more free time and no loss in pay, a four-day week gives people the freedom to live happier, more fulfilling lives.”

Georgia Pearson, people manager at Crate Brewery, is also enthusiastic about participating in the trial, describing it as “groundbreaking” for the hospitality sector.

She said: “Although we’ve never struggled with retention, we recognise the competitive advantage that comes with being ahead of the curve.”

She believes embracing this shift gives the company a competitive edge, enhancing employee satisfaction and retention.

Doug Brown, chief executive of the BSI, echoed this sentiment claiming adopting a four-day week will improve staff work-life balance - making the organisation a more appealing employer. However, he stressed the importance of maintaining high-quality service during this transition.

Currently, around 200 UK businesses have been accredited by the 4 Day Week Campaign for permanently adopting this model.

Some 58 per cent of the public say taking a three-day weekend will be “the normal way of working” by 2030 – with only 22 per cent believing it won’t, according to research by Survation.

A survey last summer revealed approximately six per cent of full-time workers in the UK are already working four-day weeks, suggesting up to 1.5 million employees could now be benefiting from this new approach to work.