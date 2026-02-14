Former Foreign Office chief mouser Palmerston dies in Bermuda

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Palmerston, the former Foreign Office chief mouser, has died in Bermuda.

The cat, a rescue from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, retired in 2020 after four years of service in Whitehall.

In February 2025, a post on Palmerston’s social media account said he had come out of retirement in order to start work “as feline relations consultant (semi-retired) to the new Governor of Bermuda”.

Announcing his death, a post on Palmerston’s X account read: “Palmerston, Diplocat extraordinaire, passed away peacefully on 12 February. “Palmy” was a special member of the Government House team in Bermuda, and a much loved family member.

“He was a wonderful companion, with a gentle nature, and will be sorely missed.”

Palmerston was rumoured to have had a long-running feud with Number 10’s chief mouser Larry during his time in Westminster.

However, a post on his former rival’s X account read: “Farewell old friend x.”

Labour MP Sarah Champion wrote on X: “RIP.”

On his retirement in 2020, a letter to Sir Simon McDonald, permanent under-secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, read that the cat would like to spend more time “away from the limelight” after enjoying “working from home” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have found life away from the front line relaxed, quieter, and easier,” the letter signed in Palmerston’s name read.

“My 105,000 twitter followers show that even those with four legs and fur have an important part to play in the UK’s global effort,” Palmerston’s letter said.

“I have championed our work, built our relationships, and celebrated the diversity of our staff.”

Foreign Office staff paid tribute to the outgoing mouser at the time with Jon Benjamin, director of the department’s Diplomatic Academy, wishing him a “very happy retirement”.

“He left us a slightly chewed dead mouse next to my desk in @UKDipAcademy once, and we were of course not very grateful,” he added.