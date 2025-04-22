Nationalities of foreign criminals to be published for the first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nationalities of foreign criminals living in the UK are set to be published for the first time under plans expected to be announced on Tuesday.

Officials are understood to have been ordered to publish the data by the end of the year by home secretary Yvette Cooper. This will reveal the nationalities and crimes of those awaiting deportation – data which has never been made public before.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp claimed that the decision shows Labour has “buckled” under pressure from the Conservatives to disclose the data.

But government sources says the move has only been made possible because Ms Cooper had ordered Home Office statisticians to overhaul their systems after they said poor data quality meant they were unable answer questions about the nationalities of foreign offenders.

open image in gallery Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is understood to have ordered officials to publish data by the end of the year (PA) ( PA Wire )

A Home Office source said: “Not only are we deporting foreign criminals at a rate never seen when Chris Philp and Robert Jenrick were in charge at the Home Office, but we will also be publishing far more information about that cohort of offenders than the Tories ever did.”

The latest data shows there were 19,244 foreign offenders awaiting deportation at the end of 2024, up from 17,907 when the Conservatives left office in July and 14,640 at the end of 2022.

This rise came despite 3,594 offenders being deported in Labour’s first nine months in office, a 16% increase on the same period in the previous 12 months.

A combination of early release due to prison overcrowding, instability and diplomatic obstruction from some other countries, and a backlog of human rights appeals against deportation, are understood to have contributed to the increase in offenders awaiting deportation.

A Home Office source said: “Any foreign national who abuses our country’s hospitality and commits serious crimes should be in no doubt that they will face the full force of the law, and be removed from the UK at the earliest opportunity.

“But we also want to ensure the public is kept better informed about the number of foreign criminals awaiting deportation, where they are from and the crimes they have committed, which is why – for the first time – ministers have tasked officials specifically with producing a greater range of data on this category of offenders, and ensuring that data is published in future in an open and transparent way.”

Foreign nationals sentenced to 12 months or more in prison are subject to automatic deportation, but the Home Secretary can seek the removal of people who receive a lesser sentence if their presence in the UK is not conducive to the public good.

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick welcomed the news, saying: “We will finally see the hard reality that mass migration is fuelling crime across our country.”

Mr Jenrick, who was a minister in the Home Office under the previous government, added: “Frankly, the public deserved to know this long ago.”