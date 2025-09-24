Forbes to set out ‘declaration of intent’ at national innovation summit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Deputy First Minister is to call for increased collaboration at Scotland’s first national innovation summit.

Kate Forbes is expected to call on researchers and innovators to collaborate in a bid to build Scotland’s global reputation as an innovation nation.

Speaking at the summit on Thursday, she will set out a vision for innovation to become a “national endeavour”.

She is expected to say: “Innovation is not just about what we invent. It is about how we apply it. How we scale it. How we embed it into the fabric of our economy and society.

“Whether it’s improving patient outcomes in the NHS with the use of AI, decarbonising our transport systems, or driving sustainable economic growth through Scottish Edge and our Ecosystem Fund – innovation is the thread that connects progress.

“But progress doesn’t happen by accident. It requires intention, investment and, above all, collaboration.

“That is why Scotland’s National Innovation Week and innovation summit matter. Because it brings together the people who make innovation happen – and challenges us to do more, together.

“This is not just a celebration of Scotland’s innovation legacy, it is a declaration of intent. An intent to lead, to collaborate, and to transform. Innovation must not be confined to labs or boardrooms. It must be our national endeavour.”

The summit at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre is being hosted by ministers as part of the first National Innovation Week.

Business minister Richard Lochhead is also speaking at the summit and is expected to announce a new digital learning programme, to be led by Skills Development Scotland.