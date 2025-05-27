Food security a ‘slow-burning crisis’ in Britain, former UK intelligence chief warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain is facing a “slow-burning” food security crisis, the former head of GCHQ has warned.

Sir David Omand said that UK governments should seek to prepare in the event of a food shock, as he spoke during an event alongside professor of food policy Tim Lang and broadcaster Adam Fleming at The Hay Festival in Wales.

“If you go on the web, you’ll find the government’s national risk register. It has 89 separate items - all of which are acute crises, ranging from pandemics to floods,” he told the audience.

“What it doesn’t know is the slowly burning crises that at some point will burst into flames - and food is one of those.

“It’s politically awkward for the government to admit there’s a slow-burning crisis because you’re sort of implying that some of it took place while you were in office and you didn’t act when you should have.”

He added that while Britain was largely good at dealing with “emergencies” his worry is about these “slow-burning crises”, adding that the government should put a “smart group of people who are really thinking ahead” on these issues in the centre of government.

He spoke alongside Professor Tim Lang, author of Feeding Britain and Emeritus professor of food policy, at City University London's Centre for Food Policy.

Mr Lang highlighted the question of how prepared both the government and ordinary people in Britain would be in the event of a food shock.

His latest report, titled Just in Case, urges Britain to “prepare, share and care”.

He also highlighted the importance of local organisations when it came to food security.

