Children’s football coach removed from role after ‘drugs menu’ posted in group chat

A football coach has been dismissed from his role at a children’s club following the circulation of an image resembling a drugs menu within a group chat.

The message, since deleted but viewed by the Press Association, detailed prices, payment instructions, designated collection points, and warned that "time wasters will be blocked".

The WhatsApp group reportedly comprised coaches from numerous youth football teams, though no children were involved in the exchange.

A Belfast football club later posted a message on social media stating that “this type of behaviour is completely unacceptable”.

The statement said: “The coach involved has been permanently removed with immediate effect.

“We can confirm that all appropriate vetting procedures were followed in accordance with IFA guidelines, and this situation has come as a shock to all of us.

“As a community club, we pride ourselves on putting the best interests of our players first.”

The statement said the club was “treating this matter with the utmost urgency and will continue to manage it appropriately”.

The Fonacab Development League also posted a statement on social media stating it “cannot monitor or control every message shared between coaches when organising fixtures or availability”.

It said: “However, we do have clear expectations of behaviour, and any conduct that breaches safeguarding or professionalism will be addressed immediately.

“Our responsibility is to protect the well-being of every child and uphold the values the league is built on.

“Thank you to the many coaches who consistently meet those expectations.”