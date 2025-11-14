Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mountain of illegal plastic waste has covered a field in Oxfordshire in the latest egregious example of fly-tipping.

The 150m-long and 6m-high heap of waste has taken over a field next to the River Cherwell near Kidlington.

Charity Friends of the Thames said the illegal rubbish dump was created about a month ago by an organised crime group.

Chief executive Laura Reineke said: "This is an environmental catastrophe unfolding in plain sight.

"Every day that passes increases the risk of toxic run-off entering the river system, poisoning wildlife and threatening the health of the entire catchment.

"The Environment Agency must act now, not in months or years, which is their usual reaction time."

open image in gallery The 150m-long and 6m-high heap of waste has taken over the field next to the River Cherwell near Kidlington ( Billy Burnell )

Calum Miller, Liberal Democrat MP for Bicester and Woodstock, told parliament that the mountain of waste increases the “risk of fire”.

Addressing MPs on Thursday, he said: "Criminals have dumped a mountain of illegal plastic waste... weighing hundreds of tonnes, in my constituency on a floodplain adjacent to the River Cherwell.

"River levels are rising and heatmaps show that the waste is also heating up, raising the risk of fire.

"The Environment Agency said it has limited resources for enforcement, that the estimated cost of removal is greater than the entire annual budget of the local district council."

open image in gallery The illegal rubbish dump was left there by an organised crime group, charity says ( Billy Burnell )

open image in gallery Lib Dem MP says the mountain of waste is increasing the risk of fire in the field ( Billy Burnell )

A restriction order had been put in place by the Environment Agency. In a statement to the BBC, the agency said it was investigating and appealed for information.

It said: "We share the public's anger about incidents like this, which is why we take action against those responsible for waste crime."

In a letter sent recently to Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds, the Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee called on the government to set up an independent root and branch review of serious and organised waste crime.

The committee argued that fly-tipping is being drastically under-prioritised despite causing significant environmental, social and economic costs of around £1 billion every year.

The letter said: “We are deeply concerned about the demonstrable inadequacy of the current approach to tackling waste crime.”

The peers also said they were “unimpressed with the lack of interest shown by the police in fulfilling their role by bringing to bear their expertise in tackling serious and organised waste crime”.

It comes after the committee held a short inquiry which heard from representatives of community groups, as well as the Environment Agency, the government, officials, police and crime commissioners and waste management specialists.

Defra has been contacted for comment.