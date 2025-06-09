House fire that killed girl and father ‘could have been started by tumble dryer’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A house fire that killed a nine-year-old girl and her father in West Yorkshire could have been started by a tumble dryer, a councillor said.

An 11-year-old girl has also been left fighting for her life in hospital after the blaze broke out in Heckmondwike on Sunday.

Medics tried to save the father’s life but he died at the scene in Russell Close, while the nine-year-old was taken to hospital but died later that day.

It is believed the girls’ mother was away on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia and returned to the UK on Monday.

West Yorkshire Police said it is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Darren O’Donovan, a councillor for Dewsbury West and chairman of the fire authority, said the blaze could have been started by a tumble dryer.

Mr O’Donovan said: “It’s clearly a tragic event for the family and people that live in that neighbourhood.

“My thoughts and condolences go out to the family and those affected by this.

“We believe that the fire started about an hour before the 999 call came in.”

He said early indications suggested “the fire started in the kitchen area and its ignition source was a tumble dryer.”

“There are a number of tumble dryers that have been recalled by a number of manufacturers,” he added.

“That’s the tragedy: this was just a local family on a very regular street in Heckmondwike and a tragic accident has taken place.

“I think the community is rallying and pulling together to support other members of the family and friends that are affected by this.”

Councillor Ali Arshad, who represents Heckmondwike on Kirklees Council as a member of the Kirklees Community Independents Group, said the family of the victims were “absolutely amazing people”.

“They keep themselves to themselves and are always cheery and willing to help”, he said.

He said: “I think the key thing is to get the mother and daughter united. That’s going to be difficult.”

Councillor Viv Kendrick, who represents the Heckmondwike ward, said: “I’m just horrified for the family and their friends and the local community.

“It’s a close-knit community. The people all know each other.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent four crews to tackle the blaze, which was reported at around 6am.

Det Insp Paul Greatorex, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We are continuing to work with colleagues at the fire service to investigate this dreadfully sad incident, which has resulted in a father and daughter losing their lives.

“Extensive inquiries have been ongoing since yesterday and we have been working to locate and support relatives of the victims both here and outside of the UK at what is clearly an awful time for the family.

“While our inquiries remain ongoing, we do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances regarding the cause of the fire and will be preparing a file for the coroner in due course.

“Our support for the family involved clearly also still continues.”

Cllr O’Donovan said that the fire and rescue service would have an increased presence in the neighbourhood over the next few days to speak with neighbours about fire prevention measures.

He encouraged people to check they had working smoke alarms, a night-time routine which included turning off electrical equipment and closing internal doors and to check the recall lists for tumble dryers from brands including Hoover, Haier, Candy, Lamona, Capel, Baumatic, Montpellier and Iberna.