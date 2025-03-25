Flight Club owner plots 45 new venues in long-term expansion plan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The hospitality group behind Flight Club has said it plans to open another 45 venues over the next five years as it taps into booming demand for competitive socialising.

It came as Red Engine, which also runs the Electric Shuffle brand, revealed stronger sales on the back of its continued global expansion.

Flight Club, which runs venues built around darts games, and shuffleboard-based Electric Shuffle are part of a wave of new venues bringing together games or sports with hospitality offerings.

The company said it plans to open six new Flight Club and two new Electric Shuffle venues to take its total estate to 39 sites this year.

Red Engine said it hopes to expand this to 84 venues by the end of 2030, with new company-owned and licensed partner sites.

Steve Moore, chief executive and co-founder of Red Engine, said: “Expanding our footprint is about more than just opening new doors, it’s about considered, strategic growth and ensuring that every new market is the right fit for that community and our brands.

“With each new location, we’re watching the global presence of our brands strengthen.

“We’re incredibly excited to see what’s next as we continue this journey towards making Flight Club and Electric Shuffle household names across the globe.”

On Tuesday, Red Engine revealed that revenues grew by 15% to £77.1 million for 2024 compared with the previous year.

It added that earnings are expected to have surpassed the £12 million it recorded in 2023.

Ross Shepley-Smith, chief finance officer at Red Engine said: “Despite a year of pressures on the hospitality sector we are really pleased with these results, particularly the last quarter, which delivered new records for every Red Engine-owned site.

“This performance is a direct result of our strong partnerships and the dedication of our entire team, who have worked tirelessly to deliver exceptional experiences to our customers.”