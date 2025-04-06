Flexible working is most sought-after benefit - but employers still don’t offer it
Flexible working, sick pay and pensions topped the list of must-haves for employees
Flexible working, sick pay and pensions are the most sought-after benefits for jobseekers, but employers are failing to offer them, new research suggests.
A study of millions of job adverts by Totaljobs found a significant gap between what candidates want and what’s on offer.
While 40 per cent of prospective employees prioritize flexible hours, only 13 per cent of job postings mention this perk.
Similarly, a quarter of jobseekers look for sick pay exceeding the legal minimum, yet a mere 4 per cent of adverts include it.
Pension contributions also ranked highly among desired benefits, highlighting a potential disconnect between employer offerings and jobseeker expectations.
The findings underscore the importance for companies to adapt their benefits packages to attract talent in a competitive job market.
Natalie Matalon, chief people officer at Totaljobs said: “Benefits are just as important as salary in attracting and retaining candidates, especially given two thirds would forgo a pay-rise for their top desired benefit.
“However, there is a clear disconnect in what organisations offer versus what candidates seek.
“Either employers are not offering the top-desired benefits, or they fail to highlight them in their job adverts.
“This oversight risks losing out on quality applications, so showcasing your full spectrum of benefits is crucial to better recruitment efforts.
“Employers should also regularly audit their offerings against those of their competitors.”
