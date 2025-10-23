Two dead and five injured after flat fire in Glasgow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two people have died and five more were injured after a fire broke out in a Glasgow block of flats.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at around 10.20pm on Monday, where both a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Police Scotland said the next of kin had been notified.

Police said five other people were taken to the hospital for the effects of smoke inhalation, and a further person was treated and discharged at the property.

The cause of the fire has not been revealed. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The fire is not believed to be suspicious, and no criminality has been established.”

Nine fire engines and a height appliance arrived at the property after receiving reports at 10.13pm, alerting them to a fire on the first floor of a flat.

open image in gallery Nine fire engines and five ambulances were dispatched ( PA Archive )

Andy Kenna, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s local senior officer, said: “All properties were evacuated, and firefighters rescued a number of residents from the building. Multiple casualties were taken into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Sadly, two people were found to have passed away at the scene. Our thoughts very much remain with their friends, family, and wider community at this sad time.”

Mr Kenna said crews worked to extinguish the fire and prevent further spread to other properties and did not leave the scene until 4.53pm on Tuesday, when there was no longer a risk.

Scottish Ambulance Services said five ambulances, a paramedic response unit and two trauma teams were also dispatched. Two patients were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and three patients were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary to be treated for smoke inhalation.