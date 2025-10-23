Two dead and five injured after flat fire in Glasgow
Several residents were rescued after a blaze at a flat in Glasgow
Two people have died and five more were injured after a fire broke out in a Glasgow block of flats.
Emergency services were called to the blaze at around 10.20pm on Monday, where both a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Police Scotland said the next of kin had been notified.
Police said five other people were taken to the hospital for the effects of smoke inhalation, and a further person was treated and discharged at the property.
The cause of the fire has not been revealed. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The fire is not believed to be suspicious, and no criminality has been established.”
Nine fire engines and a height appliance arrived at the property after receiving reports at 10.13pm, alerting them to a fire on the first floor of a flat.
Andy Kenna, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s local senior officer, said: “All properties were evacuated, and firefighters rescued a number of residents from the building. Multiple casualties were taken into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.
“Sadly, two people were found to have passed away at the scene. Our thoughts very much remain with their friends, family, and wider community at this sad time.”
Mr Kenna said crews worked to extinguish the fire and prevent further spread to other properties and did not leave the scene until 4.53pm on Tuesday, when there was no longer a risk.
Scottish Ambulance Services said five ambulances, a paramedic response unit and two trauma teams were also dispatched. Two patients were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and three patients were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments