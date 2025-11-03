Urgent search for flamingo after daring escape from wildlife park

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Searches have resumed for Frankie, a young female flamingo that escaped from a Cornwall wildlife sanctuary on Sunday, despite having its feathers clipped.

Staff at Paradise Park, near Hayle, are “worried” for the bird, which has now been missing for over 24 hours.

Frankie was last seen at the park at 8am on Sunday.

Park staff are scouring the local area and responding to public sightings.

Reports placed the flamingo near Porthtowan – approximately 13 miles away by road – on Sunday morning, with further sightings back in Hayle later that afternoon.

Paradise Park confirmed on social media on Monday that it is yet to find Frankie and that searches are continuing.

Posting on social media, the park said: “Huge thanks to everyone who has shared sightings of Frankie our missing flamingo, and helped to spread the word by sharing our posts appealing for info.

“We are worried for her and will be continuing the search today so will be very grateful if you let us know if you see her.

“On Sunday morning Frankie managed to take flight from the walled garden at Paradise Park in Hayle despite having clipped feathers.

“She was seen at the Park at 8am, near Porthtowan at 10.15am, then above Hayle River and Copperhouse Pool, Hayle between 12 and 2pm.”

There are five species of flamingo throughout the world.

None are native to Britain, but animal lovers can see the birds in captivity at a number of zoos, including Edinburgh, Marwell and London Zoo.

Paradise Park’s birds are Caribbean flamingos, which are native to the Caribbean, Mexico, the northern coast of South America, and the Galapagos.

They normally live to about 40 years of age.