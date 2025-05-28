Welsh First Minister calls for ‘damaging’ two-child benefit cap to be scrapped

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer is facing further pressure to scrap the two-child benefit cap, after Wales’ First Minister argued it is “damaging” for families.

Tensions between the Prime Minister and the Welsh Labour leader have appeared to be brewing over recent weeks, with Baroness Eluned Morgan calling for winter fuel allowance to be restored for the “majority of pensioners” and for a change of plan on proposed welfare cuts.

The benefit cap, which was introduced by the Conservatives in 2017, restricts child tax credit and universal credit to the first two children in most households.

The Government has long been pressed to axe the policy, with seven Labour MPs rebelling to vote against the King’s Speech, over its lack of a commitment to abolish the cap, within Sir Keir’s first month of office.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson suggested scrapping the policy is “not off the table” earlier this week, before Downing Street revealed ministers are “not going to rule anything out when it comes to tackling child poverty”.

The Government’s child poverty strategy, which was due to be published in the spring, is now set to come in the autumn so it can be aligned with the Chancellor’s budget.

Speaking to BBC Wales on Wednesday, Baroness Morgan said: “Today we’ve issued a statement to call on the UK Government to get rid of the two-child benefit cap.

“We think it is damaging for lots of families in Wales.”

Plaid Cymru has branded the First Minister’s comments “staggering hypocrisy from Labour”, adding it is “panic, driven by polling, not values”.

Ms Phillipson, who is leading the Government’s child poverty task force alongside the Work and Pensions Secretary, said the taskforce is “certainly looking at” the policy, when asked if she would scrap the cap.

“As I say, nothing’s off the table but this is not straightforward, the costs are high,” she added.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said on Tuesday that the Government is “absolutely committed to tackling child poverty”.

He later added: “We’ve been very clear that we’re not going to rule anything out when it comes to tackling child poverty, and the ministerial task force is considering all available levers to give every child the best start in life as part of our strategy.”

The spokesman said that he would not speculate on the measures that could be included in their plans.