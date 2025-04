O’Neill praises Pope’s commitment to peace as she confirms funeral attendance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill has praised Pope Francis’s “unwavering commitment to justice and peace”.

Ms O’Neill has confirmed she will travel to Rome to join leaders from across the world for the pontiff’s funeral on Saturday.

The Sinn Fein vice president has cut short a family holiday to attend.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly will not be in attendance.

Ms O’Neill said: “I am proud to be attending the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday, paying my respects on behalf of everyone at home who cherished his leadership and looked to him as a spiritual and moral guide.

“Pope Francis will be remembered as a leader of deep humility, compassion and courage, with an unwavering commitment to justice and peace.

“His passing is deeply felt in Ireland and across the world, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire millions.”

Ms Little-Pengelly said she was not attending because she did not “receive any invitation”.

In a post on X, she said: “We didn’t receive any invitation. That is why I’m not attending. The (First Minister) subsequently sought one and was able to obtain one just today.”

Responding to criticism of her lack of attendance, she said she had expressed “genuine condolences” on the death of Francis.

Ms Little-Pengelly said it was “not right or fair” to “play politics with such a sombre issue of gravity and reflection”.

Speaking to the BBC, Ms O’Neill said Francis had been a “progressive voice” within the Catholic church.

She said: “I said I would be a First Minister for all and it is important that I continue to demonstrate that.

“Much like Pope Francis himself, I think that you have to lead by your actions.”

The First Minister added: “I think in any walk of life an inclusive voice, a progressive voice is always going to be something that anybody will have common ground with.

“I am somebody of faith, I am somebody that will very much look with interest as to who will be the next pope.

“I do hope that how the new pope will conduct business will be very much in the spirit of Pope Francis.”

Ms O’Neill referred to Francis’s visit to Ireland in 2018.

“At that time Pope Francis marked our own peace process, our own anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

“But he also did something that was important, particularly for those victims of clerical abuse, of mother and baby homes and Magdelene laundries, he did absolutely acknowledge wrongdoing in the past.

“For me that was a huge moment in time in which to try to create healing, look towards the future and acknowledge the wrongdoing.

“I think that is one of his legacies that will be very much felt by many.”

Ms O’Neill will join political leaders including US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin at the ceremony.

Ireland’s president Michael D Higgins, Irish deputy premier Simon Harris, Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin and Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell will also attend.

The Pope’s funeral is expected to begin at 9am UK time on Saturday.

Ms O’Neill will travel to Rome later on Friday.

The Northern Ireland Assembly, which is currently on Easter break, will hear tributes to Francis when it returns on Monday.

Francis died on Easter Monday aged 88 after battling illnesses including pneumonia in recent months.

On Easter Sunday, he had blessed thousands of people in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

Tributes were paid from across Northern Ireland, including by Ms O’Neill, Ms Little-Pengelly and Stormont speaker Edwin Poots.

Primate of All Ireland Archbishop Eamon Martin paid tribute during a mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh on Thursday night.

The Archbishop compared the late Pope to his namesake, St Francis of Assisi, by saying he “immediately began to prioritise the poor and the marginalised”.

“Not just those who are financially poor, but everyone who is exploited, excluded, forgotten, or abused,” he said.

“Pope Francis especially wanted to reach the hearts of those who are spiritually poor, those who feel empty inside. To them he offered the joy of the Gospel, a reason for living, a reason for hoping and an invitation to a personal encounter and friendship with Christ.”