Gaza stance could endanger Scottish Jews, Swinney warned

The Scottish Government’s announcement on Gaza could endanger Scottish Jews, John Swinney has been warned.

The First Minister announced on Wednesday that all new Government funding going to arms companies dealing with countries credibly accused of genocide – including Israel – would be paused.

He also urged the UK Government to recognise the state of Palestine and pull out of its free trade deal with Israel, as well as instructing Scottish Government bodies not to provide support for trade with Israel.

The First Minister’s statement came as the Scottish Government flew Palestinian flags over its buildings in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Responding to the announcement, chairman of the Jewish Council of Scotland Timothy Lovat – who met the First Minister and Culture Secretary this week – raised concerns.

“It is disappointing that despite his warm and reassuring words when we met with him and Angus Robertson on Monday, the First Minister has chosen to express a position that we are concerned will undermine the safety, security and well-being of the Jewish community in Scotland,” he said.

“We set out our concerns in writing to the First Minister’s office yesterday and will continue to engage with the Scottish Government and other stakeholders to safeguard our community’s welfare and future in Scotland.”

In a letter to the First Minister after their meeting on Monday, but before the announcement of the measures, the council cautioned against describing the crisis in Gaza as a “genocide”.

“It is indisputable that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire,” the letter said.

“It is equally beyond debate that both Israel and Hamas bear responsibility for this tragic situation.

“For you to assert as First Minister of Scotland that Israel is engaged in a genocidal campaign against Palestinians, however, would, in our view, be irresponsible.

“Ultimately, of course, only a competent court may determine whether and if so how the Genocide Convention may have been breached by Israel.”

Speaking at an event in Edinburgh on Friday, the First Minister was asked about the concerns of Scotland’s Jewish community.

“I want every community in Scotland to feel safe and supported and welcomed and valued – that’s who I am, that’s what I’m about,” he said.

“The reason why I met with the Jewish community on Monday is that I knew they would be uncomfortable with a lot of what I was going to say in Parliament.

“But I have to do the right thing – I have to operate within the law, which underpinned what I said to Parliament yesterday.

“I will continue to engage in dialogue with the Jewish community, I will listen to their concerns about safety and I will represent their concerns on safety to Police Scotland.”

He added: “But there is a genocide going on in Gaza that I cannot ignore, I just cannot ignore it, and I have to reflect that in the priorities of my Government.”