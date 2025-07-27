Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Firefighters are battling a “significant” blaze at a factory after 20 tonnes of tyres reportedly caught fire in the West Midlands.

More than 70 firefighters have been at the factory on Great Bridge Street, between Tipton and West Bromwich, after West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) was called to the scene around 10.40am.

Seventeen fire engines have been sent to the site, along with several specialist resources. No casualties have been reported.

Members of the public warned to stay away from the area, as the fire has sent a thick plume of smoke into the air. One social media user posted on X that it could be seen from as far away as Bilston, about four miles away.

The fire involves a single story unit measuring 100 m by 100 m, WMFS said. They added that good progress was being made in tackling the blaze, with support from police and the ambulance service. Firefighters are working to prevent the fire spreading and to contain the blaze.

A drone team was on site alongside a hydraulic aerial platform and a high volume pump team.

Local residents and businesses have been advised to keep doors and windows closed, as there is large volumes of smoke in the area.

Representatives from National Grid, Severn Trent, the Environment Agency and Sandwell Council were also at the scene.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesperson said:

“We have 15 crews in attendance at Great Bridge Street, Great Bridge, where they have responded to a Factory Fire. Please avoid the area, where possible.”