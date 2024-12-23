Explosion heard as car ‘rammed into supermarket’ in Birmingham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A loud explosion was heard as a major blaze broke out at a supermarket in Birmingham, with a witness claiming it was started by a car set alight and rammed into the shop.

More than 50 firefighters were called to the suspected arson attack in Sparkhill in the early hours of Monday.

It is believed a car hit the retail store before a fire spread to shop signage and the bay windows of flats above. Images from the scene show a burnt-out white car outside the building.

West Midlands Police is investigating the incident.

open image in gallery The remains of a burnt out car at the scene of a fire at a mixed commercial and residential premises on Stratford Road ( Matthew Cooper/PA Wire )

Local property developer Isaac Zintaan said he had been alerted to the fire after residents of his nearby premises told him they had heard a “loud explosion” which sounded “like a bomb went off”.

“(When I arrived) everyone was coughing due to the intensity of the smoke,” the 28-year-old said, adding that it appeared a car had rammed into the supermarket on the ground floor.

No casualties have been reported by the fire service, which said five people had left their properties and been checked by paramedics.

open image in gallery Dozens of firefighters and ten fire engines attended the scene ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: “We are investigating after a suspected arson on Stratford Road, Birmingham this morning (23 Dec).

“It’s understood a vehicle hit the building. It was set alight, causing the shop and flats above to catch fire. Residents from the flats have been evacuated. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: “Shortly before 4.55am on Monday (23 December), we responded to Stratford Road, Sparkhill, Birmingham.

“This was a fire at the front of a retail shop, which spread to shop signage and the bay windows of flats above the shop. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the shop and flats to search for casualties.

open image in gallery The fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

“Five people from the flats had left their properties and received checks from attending paramedics. There were no casualties or injuries and everyone has been accounted for.

“Firefighters have made good progress at the scene and the fire is under control. The hydraulic aerial platform remains in use as crews work to prevent fire spread. Two fire engines remain at the scene.

“Police colleagues are in attendance. Stratford Road is closed in both directions from Formans Road to Nansen Road.

“Fire Investigators are at the scene, working with crews.”