Major incident declared and patients evacuated after fire at University Hospital Southampton
Patients are being diverted after a blaze broke out at around 5.30am
A major incident has been declared and patients have been evacuated after a fire broke out at University Hospital Southampton.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service were called to Southampton General Hospital at 5.30am.
More than 110 firefighters rushed to the scene, where they used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and an Aerial Ladder Platform to battled the flames.
Patients and staff in the affected areas were evacuated to safety and roads around the hospital were closed.
In a statement posted on their website, the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust confirmed the fire has now been contained. Nobody has been hurt.
The statement added: “Our Emergency Department is currently diverting patients away unless your condition is deemed life or limb threatening.
“We are asking anyone requiring medical attention to use other services in the community including the Urgent Treatment Centre at RSH or Lymington.”
A spokesperson for the fire and rescue service added: “Crews from across Hampshire were called to reports of a fire at University Hospital Southampton at 5:30am this morning (1 February).
“At its peak, more than 110 firefighters were mobilised to the incident. Breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and an Aerial Ladder Platform are in use.
“The fire is now under control; crews remain on scene to dampen down. Nobody has been injured as a result of the fire and patients in all affected areas have been evacuated to safe areas of the hospital.”
More follows on this breaking news story...
