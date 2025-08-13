Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major incident declared as firefighters battle large blaze in North York Moors Park

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said the fire had spread to cover five square kilometres and 20 pumps were at the scene

PA Reporters
Wednesday 13 August 2025 12:41 EDT

A major incident has been declared by firefighters tackling a large moor fire in the North York Moors National Park.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said it has been fighting the blaze on Langdale Moor, close to the RAF Fylingdales early warning station, on Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday afternoon, the service said the fire had spread to cover five square kilometres and 20 pumps were at the scene, with more being sent.

David Skaith, mayor of York and North Yorkshire, and Jo Coles, deputy mayor for policing, fire and crime, said in a statement: "We are aware of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service's declaration of a major incident for the fire at Langdale Moor and continue to monitor the situation.

"We encourage the public to avoid the area and follow the latest advice from the fire service, which can be found on their website.

"We want to thank the firefighters, emergency service workers and partner agencies for their response to this incident."

This is a breaking new story, more to follow...

