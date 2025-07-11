Firefighters tackle blaze in London park as brigade issues wildfire warning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dozens of firefighters tackled a grass fire in east London on Friday as temperatures soared during the third heatwave of the summer.

Approximately 14 acres of grassland in Manor Park in Wanstead Flats were alight, the London Fire Brigade said. There were no injuries.

Temperatures reached 34C in the UK on Friday, with the UK Health Security Agency issuing a heat health alert for East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, South West, East of England and London until 9am on Monday.

The risk of wildfires in London is currently rated at “severe” by the Natural Hazards Partnership.

At Wanstead Flats, fire officers from East Ham, Stratford, Leyton, Barking and surrounding fire stations arrived at the scene at around 1pm. The fire was under control by 3.13pm.

Station Commander Darren McTernan, who was at the scene, said: “Crews have been working hard, in hot, arduous conditions to bring the fire under control.

"Capel Road, Aldersbrook Road and Forest Road are currently closed and we advise people to avoid the area where possible, as we are likely to be on scene for a number of hours this afternoon.”

A LFB spokesperson added: “During this latest heatwave, it is important everyone acts responsibly to prevent fires from occurring. As the weather has been so dry, it only takes a few sparks to lead to a fire spreading rapidly. In London, this is can be dangerous because so many of our green spaces lie close to homes and other properties.”

The LFB has also attended more than 350 water-related incidents so far this year.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jamie Jenkins said: “We know people will be looking for ways to cool off during this heatwave, but please don’t be tempted to jump into open water. Sadly, we’re currently seeing around two incidents every day where someone is in difficulty in the water.

“Open water may look inviting, but it’s unpredictable. Strong currents, underwater hazards, and cold-water shock all pose serious risks.”