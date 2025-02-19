Irish Independent publisher takes legal action against X over ‘fake ads’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The publisher of the Irish Independent is taking legal action against X, formerly Twitter, over “fake advertisements” on the social media platform.

It is understood that the move follows several incidents in which advertisements and promoted posts have appeared on X featuring faked articles using Irish Independent branding along with images of high-profile figures such as deputy premier and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris.

Mediahuis Ireland, which also publishes the Belfast Telegraph and a range of regional titles, has lodged High Court proceedings in Ireland seeking orders to prevent further publication of the advertisements.

These ads are deliberately targeting members of the public for financial fraud. In doing so they are using the reputation and brand recognition of the Irish Independent, often including well-known public figures, to gain attention Mediahuis Ireland

It is understood that the company is seeking orders to force X to remove the content and prevent the US tech giant from infringing its copyright and trademarks.

It is also understood that the company is seeking damages in relation to incidents it believes are in breach of Irish and European legislation around digital services, copyright, and defamation.

In a statement, Mediahuis Ireland said it had been “forced to initiate” the proceedings by X’s “repeated refusal to take proper measures to prevent the publication and promotion of fake ads by users of its platform”.

It added: “These ads are deliberately targeting members of the public for financial fraud.

“In doing so they are using the reputation and brand recognition of the Irish Independent, often including well-known public figures, to gain attention.

“These ads are harmful to the public and they risk damaging the trust and integrity of the Irish Independent that has been hard won through more than 100 years of commitment and diligence from its journalists and employees.

“As the matter is now the subject of legal proceedings, we will not be commenting further at this time.”

Mediahuis Ireland is a subsidiary of the multinational media agency Mediahuis, which is headquartered in Belgium.

X has been contacted for comment.

On the company’s help centre for advertisements, it states that “advertisers on X are responsible for their X ads”.

It added: “This means following all applicable laws and regulations, creating honest ads, and advertising safely and respectfully.”