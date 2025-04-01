More than £1 trillion worth of card transactions made in 2024, says UK Finance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of contactless card transactions made in 2024 increased by 3.4% annually, according to UK Finance data.

Some 18.9 billion contactless transactions were made in 2024 – a 3.4% increase compared with 2023.

The figure includes both UK-issued cards and overseas cards being used within the UK.

The average contactless transaction last year was for £15.86, according to UK Finance’s data, which was slightly higher than an average of £15.59 in 2023.

UK-issued debit and credit cards were used to make 31.4 billion transactions in 2024, including domestically and overseas, up from 30.2 billion transactions in 2023.

At the end of 2024 there were 163.4 million UK debit and credit cards in issue, up from 159.7 million at the end of 2023.

The total value of transactions on these cards was just over £1 trillion during 2024, which was in line with 2023 levels.

Debit card spending totalled £797 billion – down 0.8% compared with 2023.

Credit card transactions amounted to £249 billion – up 5.3% compared with 2023. Credit card transactions include card purchases, cash withdrawals and balance transfers.

UK Finance said that in recent years, there has been a move towards people making more frequent card payments for lower values.

Factors behind this include people using debit cards in places where they may have previously used cash, and the growth in contactless payments.

Janine Randolph, head of data management at UK Finance, said: “During 2024 we saw just over £1 trillion worth of transactions by UK cardholders.

“We are using our cards more frequently, particularly making use of contactless transactions, which is being driven by increased card acceptance and also mobile contactless payment.”

On Tuesday, Barclays said that a record 94.6% of eligible in-store card transactions were contactless last year.

Transactions were considered to be eligible if they were contactless card transactions or mobile payment up to the value of £100.

Barclays said the increasing prevalence of self-service screens at retail and hospitality venues shows the importance of a “smooth experience”.