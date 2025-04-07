Can’t run public finances based on who gets most dramatic headline – O’Dowd

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Stormont Finance Minister has said he cannot run finances “based on who gets the most dramatic headline”.

John O’Dowd made the comment after being asked about concerns raised by Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Jon Boutcher last week.

Mr O’Dowd presented his Budget statement to the Northern Ireland Assembly on Monday, describing £16.8 billion investment in public services, with health (£8.5 billion), education (£3.3 billion) and justice (£1.4 billion) receiving the largest allocations.

However DUP MLA Colin Crawford put to the minister comments from Mr Boutcher last week, that budget pressures on the PSNI are so severe that it is “remarkable” the region has any police force left at all.

Mr Boutcher told the Northern Ireland Policing Board that without additional investment and an uplift in officer numbers, his ability to protect the public would continue to “erode”.

The PSNI has submitted a business case to the Department of Justice for more than £200 million in additional funding over the next five years.

Mr O’Dowd said the business case is being scrutinised.

“I’m awaiting the outcome of that scrutiny of that business case. When it comes to me, I will continue to engage with the Minister for Justice as to how we support policing moving forward, and ensure that investment in policing is sufficient, is delivering the safer communities that all our citizens want,” he told MLAs.

“But there is a process to follow here, and that process will not be speeded up, there is a process to follow and I’ll be following it.”

Pressed further by DUP MLA Joanne Bunting, Mr O’Dowd added: “As I said, there is a process to go through, we cannot run our public finances as to who gets the most dramatic headline on whatever day of the week it is.

“We have to run our public services on the basis of Programme for Government priorities and assuring ourselves that the limited public resources we have are being best utilised.”