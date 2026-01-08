Former senior police officer Jon Burrows confirms UUP leadership bid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former senior police officer Jon Burrows has confirmed he will put his name forward to become the next leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.

Mr Burrows, who was co-opted as an MLA for North Antrim last summer, said he wants to “arrest stagnation” in the political party, which was once the largest in Northern Ireland.

Diana Armstrong, the UUP’s MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, said she intends to run as deputy leader.

Current deputy Robbie Butler is also believed to be interested in running for leadership.

The UUP announced nominations had opened on Wednesday and will close on January 15.

Mike Nesbitt said earlier this month he intends to step down as leader to allow someone new to take the UUP into the next Assembly elections, expected next year.

The Strangford MLA and Health Minister will remain in charge until an extraordinary general meeting on January 31, where members will elect a new leader and deputy.

Two internal, members-only hustings events will allow prospective candidates to engage directly with the membership.

Mr Burrows made his announcement at a press conference at Parliament Buildings in Belfast on Thursday morning.

He described himself as an “unapologetic unionist”.

“Strong leadership and real change are necessary in both this party and in our wider politics to reconnect with the electorate, arrest stagnation, and deliver solutions for the people of Northern Ireland,” he said.

“I am an unapologetic unionist who will always advocate confidently for Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.

“I have shown that I will robustly challenge those who try to rewrite the history of the Troubles or talk our country down.

“But strong unionism is not about volume or grievance – it is about confidence, credibility, and delivery.

“The strongest case for the Union is making Northern Ireland work better for everyone who lives here

Ms Armstrong said: “I would like to thank Jon for the trust he has placed in me by asking me to serve as his deputy leader.”

Mr Nesbitt, a former broadcast journalist, led the UUP between 2012 and 2017 but quit following a difficult Assembly election result.

He is the first person to lead the party twice.

Between his two tenures, the UUP was led by Robin Swann from 2017 to 2019, Steve Aiken from 2019 to 2021, and Doug Beattie from 2021 to 2024.