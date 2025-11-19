King marks second anniversary of project which stops food going to waste

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has celebrated the second anniversary of an ambitious initiative to redistribute food going to waste by telling those involved there is “more to do”.

Charles joined charities, businesses and supporters behind the Coronation Food Project, at London’s landmark retailer Fortnum & Mason, to reflect on the scheme which has delivered almost 5,000 tonnes to communities in need.

The project was inspired by the King who chatted to representatives from food retailers and manufacturers, including executives from leading High Street supermarkets and gastro ready-meal maker Charlie Bigham.

After the guests posed for a group photograph, the King told them “there’s still a bit more to do” and joked about whether anyone was listening to him and was reassured that they were.

Mr Bigham, whose company has been donating surplus food to a number of charities for many years, has been part of the project since it was launched in 2023.

He said: “The easiest thing to do with waste in businesses like ours is you go and chuck your waste in a skip.

“Doesn’t go to landfill, nobody does that any more thank goodness, and it goes off usually to anaerobic digestion and we all say, ‘isn’t that marvellous, our food waste is going to anaerobic digestion’ and I say, ‘no, it’s not marvellous at all, that’s good food that could be eaten by hungry people’.

“And I think that’s what this project is trying to get to.”

The project works in three key areas with its main partners, food redistribution charities FareShare and the Felix Project, the Institute of Grocery Distribution and the King Charles III Charitable Fund.

It aims to save surplus food and is working to expand its network of Coronation Food Hubs in Liverpool, Birmingham and south London to 10 in the coming years.

The project has delivered 4,932 tonnes of food to communities in need – equal to more than 11 million meals – and awarded more than £900,000 through the King’s charitable fund to 33 good causes addressing food waste and food insecurity across the UK.

During the visit, the King met a group of apprentice chefs being trained by the Felix Project who had prepared canapes from surplus food that included venison sausage rolls and custard tartlets.

The four chefs introduced to Charles are the first cohort in the programme, and San Delan, 21, said after speaking to the head of state: “I’ve always been interested in food and get real satisfaction from seeing food prepared with love on the plate. The Felix Project has changed my life and it’s now my second home.”

The 21-year-old, from Hounslow, west London, said he had served time in prison but his dedication to cooking had helped turn his life around. “In life people can change, you really have to chase your passion,” he added.