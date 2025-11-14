Calls for taller ticket barriers to cut fare evasion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

London Conservatives have called for ticket barriers at stations and dedicated fare evasion teams to help cut fare dodging.

Almost one in 20 Tube passengers are dodging fares – at a cost of £130m a year – Transport for London (TfL) figures revealed earlier this year.

TfL spent almost £14.2m cracking down on fare dodging across the Tube network and a further £7.7m on the bus network in 2023-2024, collecting £1.3m in penalty charges.

The transport provider said its "data-driven strategy" to tackle the issue was "already making an impact”, reporting fare evasion had dropped to 3.5 per cent from 3.8 per cent in 2023-2024.

But Thomas Turrell, Conservative transport spokesperson at City Hall, told the BBC that TfL’s target to reduce fare dodging to 1.5 per cent by 2030 “isn’t going to happen”.

British Transport Police on an operation to tackle fare evasion in Ilford ( Camille Chorley/The Independent )

"Every Londoner has watched someone push through the barriers or jump over them to avoid paying the fare, knowing full well that they will be picking up the cost of the offender's non-payment in the form of eye-watching fare rises," Mr Turrell said.

According to Elly Baker, the chair of the transport committee on the London Assembly, there was a recent cross-party report that focused on improving safety through better staffing, but the Conservatives chose not to put suggestions into it.

In May, shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick took to the London Underground himself to catch fare dodgers on camera. He said: “It’s annoying watching so many people break the law and get away with it.”

A video posted on social media platform X showed him questioning passengers who barged past barriers without paying for a ticket. He was met with verbal abuse and one warning from a man who claimed he was carrying a knife.

To clamp down on fare evasion, TfL drafted in 500 enforcement officers to try to reduce the number of Tube travellers who are not paying.

TfL said in a statement responding to Mr Turrell: “We are strengthening our efforts to detect and deter fare evaders, including expanding our team of professional investigators, focusing our enforcement teams on locations with a high prevalence of people pushing through gates and using the latest technology to target the most prolific fare evaders across the network.”