Just a few weeks ago, the UK saw unprecedented scenes of violence and destruction as far-right rioters took to towns and cities all over the country, spreading anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim hate.

Police clashed with those causing the disorder, often as violence was aimed at officers themselves. Buildings and areas with migrants became hotspots, with hotels believed to be housing asylum seekers becoming targets for arson.

“The riots made me feel unsafe and unwelcomed,” says Augusta Itua, who is chair of trustees at Hackney Migrant Centre. “I felt vulnerable and easily identifiable as a target because I wear my identity on my skin.”

The 31-year-old child rights lawyer was born in Nigeria, moving first to Italy when he was eight to reunite with his mother and then later to the UK. He now works as a children’s rights lawyer, having undertaken his legal education in the UK.

“Since arriving in the UK in 2012, I have worked, paid taxes, and studied, contributing tirelessly to advancing the rights of all children and young people,” he said.

It was the tragic killing of three young girls in Southport that sparked the riots. Misinformation spread online galvanised far-right anger, as it was suggested that the suspect Axel Rudakubana, who was not initially named due to his age, was a Muslim and immigrant.

Violence first erupted in Southport on July 30, and then in dozens of locations around the country on the following weekend.

In the wake of the destruction, organisers continued to rally support from would-be rioters. Messages were shared on platforms like Telegram naming nearly 40 migrant centres as targets, seemingly picked at random. Some responded by saying that if they couldn’t see an area near them on the list, they should just search for the centre nearest to them.

Riot police officers push back riots outside a hotel which is housing asylum seekers, August 4, 2024 in Rotherham ( Getty Images )

Migrant centres are places where refugees, asylum seekers and other migrants can go for advice and support. There are dozens across the country, mostly in towns and cities with larger migrant communities.

The threat of violence prompted worry for migrant centre staff and visitors across the country, fearful that the place which is at the heart of their community could be targeted with violence. Most closed for the day, with many barricading their doors and windows to prevent damage.

Fortunately, the far-right did not mobilise in most places. Instead, counter-protests were held in their place all over the country, with demonstrators greatly outnumbering the far-right in the few places they did show up.

The counter-protests were organised by Stand up to Racism, a British campaign group which organises protests and events to tackle racism in the country. These demonstrations took place in over 50 locations across all four nations of the UK, with the largest crowd – 5,000 strong – gathering in Walthamstow.

Over 5,000 anti-racist protesters gather in Walthamstow on August 7, 2024 ( EPA )

“I was humbled by the absence of disorder and the solidarity shown by the community,” says Augusta, adding that it was “instrumental in helping me regain a sense of safety and inner peace.”

“In the face of attempts to fragment the support and services available to migrants, some have emerged even stronger in their commitment to supporting migrants,” he says.

Tal, who requested his real name not be used, is 22 and arrived in the UK from Syria as a refugee in 2022. He lives in supported accommodation in Birmingham provided by social enterprise ACH, who help refugees and vulnerable migrants integrate into their communities with branches also in Bristol, Wolverhampton and Coventry.

“I was really scared, and my family back in Syria were afraid for me,” he says, “me and my friends had to stay inside the house, we couldn’t leave.”

“When I first came here, I felt that they accepted me and in this country I was comfortable. But with the recent events, I knew that they don’t want any more refugees in the country.”

Many migrants and refugees in the UK share Tal’s feelings says Nevinder Ram, operations manager at Himlio, ACH’s training subsidiary: “We’ve got many individuals who came to the UK for a reason: to escape something,” he says.

“I’ve had individuals come to me and say: ‘we left Syria because of the worries and concerns, and we really didn’t expect to face this out here in the UK’.”

People board up restaurants ahead of feared far-right violence in Birmingham, August 7, 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The 55-year-old Birmingham local adds that many of the rioters were also motivated by the long-standing myth that migrants don’t “contribute” to the UK. He mentions ACH’s ‘Rethinking Refugee’ campaign, which they launched to tackle misinformation about refugees and asylum seekers living in the UK.

“They do contribute,” he says. “There is a mass shortage in key roles in the UK, such as in the NHS, which is dependent on people with the right skills and qualifications. Many of these are themselves migrants and refugees.”

“I think it becomes forgotten that many of our services here in the UK would not operate or be able to provide services to the general public [without migrants],” he adds.

Mr Ram says he does not want ACH and the migrant community they support to be disheartened by the events or become “insular.” Instead, he believes it is time to “take a stance.”

“We are not going to be affected by what is going on with the far-right movements. We are continuing as we always have with passion and pride,” he adds.

“This, if anything, gives us an opportunity to reignite the fire.”

Over 1000 people had been arrested following the violence over the weekend and 600 charged as ministers promising swift and strict sentencing for offenders. Following the disorder, Sir Keir Starmer condemned the “far-right thuggery” displayed, as courts and police continue working to bring justice.

Keir Starmer delivers a speech addressing the far-right rioting, August 1, 2024 ( Getty Images )

Abass is a Nigerian immigrant who arrived in the UK at 16. He started volunteering with Hackney Migrant Centre after his immigration status prevented him from pursuing higher education. Three years later, he will be attending university to study law and politics, something he says he could not have done without the centre’s support.

Speaking about the far-right riots, Abass said: “I was feeling concern for my own fear and anxiety because of the safety of myself and my loved ones. We were mostly isolated because we are scared of getting attacked,”

“It also fuelled my determination to succeed and become someone successful in life in order to become an advocate for change and also to become someone that the community could be proud of in future.”

The 19-year-old East London local says he was supported by Hackney Migrant Centre, with staff calling him to provide emotional support. He adds that all the reassurance he was offered during the riots has made him and his family “feel welcomed and supported by the community.”

Due to the planned violence on Wednesday, August 7, Hackney Migrant Centre was forced to postpone its summer party over safety concerns. But just under a month later, visitors, volunteers and staff were able to join together again for the day of celebration.

Chief executive officer Becky Moore said: “Hackney Migrant Centre has stood in solidarity with migrants for almost 17 years. We believe migrants belong in our communities.

“Our community is shaken, but our joyful event was a poignant opportunity to celebrate our existence.”

Veteran Labour MP Diane Abbott MP attends the Hackney Migrant Centre Summer Parrty ( Hackney Migrant Centre / Tom Trevatt )

The Hackney Migrant Centre supports over 700 people to access justice and overcome barriers every year. However, tighter regulations and funding cuts mean the queue to access their services has become longer, explains Ms Moore. The centre has launched a Crowdfunder Appeal to raise the money needed to secure their future.

“We must build on the momentum of the anti-fascist counter-demonstrations to be louder and bolder in our demand for meaningful, long-term change,” says Ms Moore.

“We must work together to keep our communities safe for everyone. We must seek the end of the hostile environment, starting with an end to harmful, divisive rhetoric which dehumanises and punishes migrants in our communities.”