Family of girl, nine, stabbed to death say their hearts are ‘broken’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a “brave” and “kind-hearted” nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death have said “our hearts are broken in a way we never imagined possible”.

Aria Thorpe was found dead in Weston-super-Mare on Monday night.

Paying tribute on Friday, Aria’s father, Tom Thorpe, said: “It’s hard to put into words how devastating it is, our little Aria, that you’re up there with the angels looking over us.

“How sad it’s going to be not hearing ‘Dad, how long left?’ on our long journeys back and forth at weekends.

“How I’ll long to hear you asking me to test you with maths, ‘numbers’ as you called it, to entertain you when you get bored with the iPad.

“How sad it’s going to be not making your buttery crackers, grapes and a yoghurt for your breakfast.

“You were such a brave, kind-hearted and a beautiful innocent soul. You always put a smile on people’s faces with your wacky ways and just outright madness.

“You always found it so easy to show your affection to others and ensure others around you were happy and never bored!

“I’ll never ever forget our time in Disneyland as a family; seeing your face light up when we were watching the princess show was a picture that will last forever in our minds.

“Your other little family down here in Portsmouth will forever miss you.

“We’ll miss you begging to go outside, even in the pouring rain just to have as much fun as possible in the little time we had at weekends.

“You will be greatly missed, you special little angel. A life gone far too early but I hope a life lived well. We all love you dearly. Goodnight darling.”

Aria’s family on her mother’s side, said: “For those who didn’t have the privilege of knowing Aria, she was the most beautiful little soul — happy-go-lucky, full of light, and joy.

“She loved to sing and dance, and she took such pride in dressing up, always wanting to look just like her mummy.

“The loss of Aria has devastated us beyond words. Our hearts are broken in a way we never imagined possible.

“As a family, we are holding one another close and doing everything we can to support each other through this unimaginable time.

“We are truly touched by the lovely messages we have received from friends and the local community over recent days. It has meant an awful lot to us all.

A 15-year-old boy appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Friday charged with her murder.